Three arrested for fake calls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three accused for fake dacoity calls.

According to the police, Babar Rehman of Chak No102-JB Jhumra Road called 15 and informed that robbers had looted valuables and cash from his house at gunpoint.

On this call, a police team from Chak Jhumra police station reached the spot and investigated the incident.

During interrogation, the police arrested Babar Rehman for fake call.

Meanwhile, Khurarianwala police also arrested Adil of Chak No 62-RB and Waseem Iqbalof Chak No 67-RB for fake dacoity calls.