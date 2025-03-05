Three arrested for gambling, betting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Bazaar police station of the district West successfully apprehended three individuals involved in a gambling and betting during a raid at Bangla Bazaar area.

According to police officials on Wednesday, the suspects were caught red-handed with gambling money and betting slips.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ghulam Ayaz alias Babu, Muhammad Waheed alias Khurram, and Noor islam alias Badal Bhai.

A case has been registered against the arrested and further investigations are underway.