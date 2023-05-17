UrduPoint.com

Three Arrested For Harassment, Child Pornography, Financial Fraud

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 11:08 PM

The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime wing has arrested three persons in different operations allegedly involved in cybercrime, a private TV channel reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime wing has arrested three persons in different operations allegedly involved in cybercrime, a private tv channel reported on Wednesday.

The FIA Cyber Crime Circle Rawalpindi arrested an accused involved in sharing child pornography content on the social media platform. The accused identified as Jafar Hussain, a resident of Mandra, was arrested from Rawalpindi.� The initial investigation confirmed the allegation as the mobile phone seized by the FIA confirmed that it contained illegal content. The FIA started an investigation.� In another operation, Islamabad FIA Cybercrimes Circle arrested a foreigner allegedly involved in financial fraud in Islamabad.

The accused, a citizen of Nigeria fraudulently got Rs 1.018 million from the complainant in the name of donation.�The accused pretended to be a representative of a fake charitable organization.

Multan Cyber Crime Circle arrested an accused involved in sexual harassment.�The accused identified as Faisal Abbas used to share objectionable photos and videos of a woman through WhatsApp.

The mobile phones of the arrested accused were seized and sent for forensics.�A case was registered against the accused under the PICA Act.

