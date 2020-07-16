Three arrested for humiliating traffic warden

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The City Police have arrested three members of a family for creating a mess and to humiliate the traffic warden for issuing challan ticket over traffic rules violation on Murree Road, a police spokesman informed on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Saba Bashir, Rubina Bashir and Bashir Hussain and a case was registered under sections 341/353/186 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) with Police Station (PS) City.

Traffic warden Asad Zaib (CTR/80) took stance that he along with other fellow wardens were controlling traffic rush at Liaquat Bagh chowk when a Suzuki Bolan van (bearing registration number AME-574) committed U turn violation on Committee Chowk.

When warden signaled the vehicle to stop over committing violation. The driver of van stepped down while leaving van in the middle of the road and started scuffling with me. Following him, three women also came out of vehicle and beat mercilessly and tore my uniform, he told police in addition that the attackers managed to escape after committing crime. However, the police have arrested the family from Attock.

Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas took strict notice of the incident adding that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.