Three arrested for illegal currency exchange

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three suspects involved in illegal Currency

exchange in Burewala.

The FIA team, led by Inspector Adil Gopang, Sub-Inspector Malik Sohail, and ASI Muhammad Sajjad,

conducted the raid on Pracha Enterprises located on College road.

The police also participated

in the operation.

The accused were identified as Hasan Adeel, Shahbaz Aslam, and Khurram Mukhtar.

Acting on a tip-off, the team also seized local and foreign currency. The recovered assets

included Rs 2.45 million, 10,020 Saudi Riyals, 5,170 UAE Dirhams, 1,000 Malaysian Ringgits,

550 Australian Dollars, 520 Euros, 350 British Pounds, and 301 Omani Riyals.