Three Arrested For Illegal Currency Exchange
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three suspects involved in illegal Currency
exchange in Burewala.
The FIA team, led by Inspector Adil Gopang, Sub-Inspector Malik Sohail, and ASI Muhammad Sajjad,
conducted the raid on Pracha Enterprises located on College road.
The police also participated
in the operation.
The accused were identified as Hasan Adeel, Shahbaz Aslam, and Khurram Mukhtar.
Acting on a tip-off, the team also seized local and foreign currency. The recovered assets
included Rs 2.45 million, 10,020 Saudi Riyals, 5,170 UAE Dirhams, 1,000 Malaysian Ringgits,
550 Australian Dollars, 520 Euros, 350 British Pounds, and 301 Omani Riyals.
Recent Stories
PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership
Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media
26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?
Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM
Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Boy killed on road2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah felicitates nation on approval of 26th constitutional amendment2 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur to hold open court on Oct 222 minutes ago
-
Sheikhupura admin cracks down on landlords burning crop residue2 minutes ago
-
Cardboard factory gutted12 minutes ago
-
Five brick kilns demolished over violation12 minutes ago
-
Man killed in gun attack in DI Khan22 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 tackled 184 emergencies last week22 minutes ago
-
Two die, three injured in separate road accidents32 minutes ago
-
Annual urs of Sakhi Jam Datar to begin on Nov 1132 minutes ago
-
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gas theft in Jacobabad32 minutes ago
-
Ban lifted on transfer of property: Mayor32 minutes ago