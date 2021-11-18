Three arrested for illegal weapon possession

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up three persons from different areas and recovered three 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession

A police spokesman informed that Airport police held Ibrar Hussain and recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Jatli police arrested Yasir Mehmood for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Sadiqabad police also netted an accused namely Sarwar Masih for possessing a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.