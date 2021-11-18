UrduPoint.com

Three Arrested For Illegal Weapon Possession

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:05 PM

Three arrested for illegal weapon possession

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up three persons from different areas and recovered three 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up three persons from different areas and recovered three 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Airport police held Ibrar Hussain and recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Jatli police arrested Yasir Mehmood for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Sadiqabad police also netted an accused namely Sarwar Masih for possessing a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All From Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber webinar sheds light on key legal asp ..

Dubai Chamber webinar sheds light on key legal aspects of e-commerce

25 minutes ago
 Fed Secretaries delegation visits under constructi ..

Fed Secretaries delegation visits under construction heart hospital

1 minute ago
 FESCO introduces android mobile app

FESCO introduces android mobile app

1 minute ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

1 minute ago
 Govt has a vision to further build a knowledge-bas ..

Govt has a vision to further build a knowledge-based economy: Amin ul Haque

1 minute ago
 HCCI lauds MQM leadership for HITMS Bill approval ..

HCCI lauds MQM leadership for HITMS Bill approval in Parliament's joint session

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.