Three Arrested For Injuring A Youngster
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Three men were arrested for injuring a youngster by firing on the second day of Eid.
According to a Police spokesman, the accused, Osama, Sharjeel and Wasif, had opened fire on a young man who was allegedly involved in hooting at their family.
Bani Police registered a case on the information of the incident and arrested the accused.
