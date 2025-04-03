Three arrested for injuring a youngster

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Three men were arrested for injuring a youngster by firing on the second day of Eid.

According to a Police spokesman, the accused, Osama, Sharjeel and Wasif, had opened fire on a young man who was allegedly involved in hooting at their family.

Bani Police registered a case on the information of the incident and arrested the accused.