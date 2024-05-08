Open Menu

Three Arrested For Killing Colleague In Pindigheb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Three arrested for killing colleague in Pindigheb

Pindigheb Police on Wednesday arrested three murder suspects who strangled to death their colleague over a pity dispute on April 27 this year

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Pindigheb Police on Wednesday arrested three murder suspects who strangled to death their colleague over a pity dispute on April 27 this year.

The police spokesman said that Muhammad Nadir, along with Muhammad Naveed and Pervaiz Talib, all natives of Muzaffargarh and working in the local brick kiln, have strangled to the death of their co-worker Muhammad Shoukat, also a native of Muzaffargarh, over a pity dispute and fled away.

He said that the police, after successfully tracing their hideouts and successful raids, arrested them.

APP/nsi/378

