Three Arrested For Making Fake Service Cards Of Various Organizations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 04:50 PM

Three arrested for making fake service cards of various organizations

D. I Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Cantonment Police Station on Sunday acting on a tip-off arrested three persons involved in making of fake documents and service cards of various organizations including security forces.

The arrests were made from Masood Market and Qila Road and police team seized laptops, computer printers, chargers and other equipments from Inayat Ali son of Sadiq Ali Mohalla Roshan Chirag , Muhammad Sajid son of Ghulam Hussain resident of Kot Jai and Kaleem Hussain son Naveedul Hasan resident of Dr.

Jalal street.

DSP City Circle Fazal Rahim while addressing a press conference along with SHO Ghaffar Khan said that accused were found involved in making fake cantonment entery passes , besides service cards of Army , Levies, Police and other government departmentsHe said making service cards could have been used for sabotage and terrorism.

Police have registered cases and started further investigation for theirs involvement in other forgeries and issuing fake ID cards to Afghan refugees arrested recently.

