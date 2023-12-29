Three arrested for overcharging at parking sites

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Special teams of the Deputy Commissioner Lahore and Chief Executive Le Park

initiated a crackdown against unauthorized parking points and over charging and arrested three

individuals here on Friday.

Special monitoring teams have been deployed which conducted raids at Mayo Hospital, Ganga

Ram Hospital, Lady Wellington and Jinnah Hospital parking sites during night hours and arrested

three accused for collecting excess parking fees at government hospitals.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Shojain Vistro led the operation and said that

operation had been launched on the directives of DC Rafia Haider.

He said that hospital parking areas would undergo scrutiny for employee records while details of employees managing parking fees and points had been sought.

In case of excess fee collection, action will be taken not only against attendants but also supervisors

and general managers, stated by ADC Muhammad Shojain.

Yesterday, the DC terminated three employees at Mayo Hospital for overcharging on parking, ADC pledged to cleanse the city of the parking mafia by implementing a digital system.