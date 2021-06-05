UrduPoint.com
Three Arrested For Possessing Fireworks Items

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

The police have arrested three and recovered an ample quantity of fireworks items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The police have arrested three and recovered an ample quantity of fireworks items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Race Course police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) launched a crackdown against fireworks dealers and users and managed to net three namely Mir, Hamad and Farhat and recovered fireworks items from their possession.

He said that no one would be allowed to violate the law adding, violators would be treated with iron hands.

A case has been registered against arrested persons, he added.

