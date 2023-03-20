Three arrested for possessing illegal arms in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested three illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday, informed a police spokesman.

Ganjmundi police recovered one pistol with 30 bores from Abdul Rehman. Similarly, Ratta Amaral police recovered one pistol with 30 bores from Waqar.

While Westridge police held Shaukat and recovered one pistol 30 bores from his possession. Kalar Syedan Police recovered an iron rod from the accused Waqas Tariq.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown will be continued against the illegal arms holders without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police arrested 29 professional beggars during the operation. According to a police spokesman, the beggars were held from different areas of the city.