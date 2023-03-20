UrduPoint.com

Three Arrested For Possessing Illegal Arms In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Three arrested for possessing illegal arms in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested three illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday, informed a police spokesman.

Ganjmundi police recovered one pistol with 30 bores from Abdul Rehman. Similarly, Ratta Amaral police recovered one pistol with 30 bores from Waqar.

While Westridge police held Shaukat and recovered one pistol 30 bores from his possession. Kalar Syedan Police recovered an iron rod from the accused Waqas Tariq.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown will be continued against the illegal arms holders without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police arrested 29 professional beggars during the operation. According to a police spokesman, the beggars were held from different areas of the city.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Progress From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Romanian President review bilateral ..

UAE President, Romanian President review bilateral relations, regional issues

6 minutes ago
 MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from ..

MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from Saudi Commission for Health S ..

35 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transactions Monday

36 minutes ago
 Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote ..

Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote early diagnosis of eye disord ..

36 minutes ago
 Department of Municipalities and Transport launche ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport launches Al Nalia app for safe mariti ..

36 minutes ago
 Putin Personally Congratulates Xi on His Re-electi ..

Putin Personally Congratulates Xi on His Re-election

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.