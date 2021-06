SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Three people were arrested for pilfering electricity through meter tempering in the district.

According to police, on a report of SDO Gepco, the police raided at Neikapura, Mural, Dhol Bajwa and caught red handed Adnan, Muhammad Sarwar and Latif while pilfering electricity.

The police registered cases and started investigations.