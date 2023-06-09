Three arrested for resisting police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Saddar Baroni Police have arrested three accused when they allegedly tried to stop the police from checking a vehicle.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni Police stopped a suspicious vehicle and tried to conduct its search but, the accused namely Danial, Bilal and Abdul Wahid resisted police checking.

Police during a search of the vehicle recovered a Kalashnikov, 16mm rifle, two pistols, magazines, ammunition and a fake number plate. Police also impounded a Fortuner vehicle, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar appreciated the police action and directed them to take strict action against the lawbreakers.