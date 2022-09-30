UrduPoint.com

Three Arrested For Running Illegal LPG Agencies

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 06:46 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies on Friday conducted raids and arrested three accused.

According to the police spokesman, Race Course Police netted Majid, Amir and Akbar for operating illegal LPG agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said, police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Superintendent Police, Potohar warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action would be taken against the law breakers.

