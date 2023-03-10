UrduPoint.com

Three Arrested For Running Illegal LPG Agencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Three arrested for running illegal LPG agencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested three shopkeepers on charges of violating safety measures and decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts of the district.

A police spokesperson said that the police raided at illegal LPG refilling points and arrested three shopkeepers from Gungmandi and Kalar Syedan Police Station areas namely Ghulam Mustafa, Pir Muhammad and Rashid while they were illegally decanting gas. He said the accused were sent behind the bars.

Police have registered cases against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

He said Rawalpindi Police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Rawalpindi Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi were conducting raids to check and stop the illegal business of LPG in Rawalpindi district as a large number of gas refilling shops were not following the safety measures and putting the lives of the citizens at risk.

