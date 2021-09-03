Three arrested for running illegal LPG agency

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :In an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies, Rawalpindi District Police Friday conducted raid and arrested three accused.

According to a Police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police netted Haleem Khan, Amir Sultan and Shahzad Khan for operating illegal LPG agency.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets and other items from their possession and registered a case against the accused, he added.

He said, police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.