Three arrested for running illegal LPG, petrol agencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The district police on Tuesday under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested three accused.

According to a Police spokesman, Ratta Amral police netted Suleman for operating an illegal LPG agency.

In another raid, two accused namely Aqeel Ahmed and Abdul Rehman were sent behind the bars for running an illegal petrol agency.

The police confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets and petrol from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said, police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

The Superintendent Police, Rawal warned the violators to stop the illegal business otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.