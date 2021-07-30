Three arrested for running illegal LPG, petrol agencies

Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies on Friday, conducted raids and arrested three accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies on Friday, conducted raids and arrested three accused.

According to a Police spokesman, Ratta Amral, Saddar Baroni and Rawat police netted Nasrullah Khan, Muhammad Naveed and Muhammad Idrees for operating illegal LPG and Petrol agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets and petrol from their possession and registered separate cases against accused, he added. He said that police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Divisional Superintendents of Police warned the violators to stop the illegal business otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.