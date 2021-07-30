UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Arrested For Running Illegal LPG, Petrol Agencies

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:56 PM

Three arrested for running illegal LPG, petrol agencies

Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies on Friday, conducted raids and arrested three accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies on Friday, conducted raids and arrested three accused.

According to a Police spokesman, Ratta Amral, Saddar Baroni and Rawat police netted Nasrullah Khan, Muhammad Naveed and Muhammad Idrees for operating illegal LPG and Petrol agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets and petrol from their possession and registered separate cases against accused, he added. He said that police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Divisional Superintendents of Police warned the violators to stop the illegal business otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Police Business Rawalpindi Saddar Gas From

Recent Stories

Russia adds 23,564 COVID-19 infections

3 minutes ago

China nuclear reactor shut down for 'maintenance': ..

5 minutes ago

Domestic, international flights suspended at Nanji ..

5 minutes ago

Ukraine tightens border crossing rules to contain ..

5 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago

PNCA completes registration process of second onli ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.