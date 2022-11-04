Three arrested for running illegal petrol, LPG agencies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested three accused.

According to the police spokesman, the Wah Cantonment police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested Shamsher, Ajaz and Babar Haider for operating illegal petrol and LPG agencies.

The police confiscated petrol, LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said that the police would continue their operation against violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed. He warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.