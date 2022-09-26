UrduPoint.com

Three Arrested For Selling Kites, Strings

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 05:00 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The Dera police have arrested three persons for selling kites and strings in violation of ban on Monday.

According to police spokesman, District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain Liaquat had taken a notice over various complaints regarding the accidents occurring due to chemical strings.

The DPO ordered a strict action against the sale of strings and kites, saying, the string used in flying kites was a threat to human life and safety of the general public.

Following the instructions of the DPO, the police team led by DSP City Sagheer Gilani launched a crackdown against the illegal sale of kites and chemical strings in different areas.

During the crackdown, the police arrested three shopkeepers allegedly selling kites and chemical strings and recovered hundreds of kites besides a large quantity of string rolls.

The police also registered cases against the detainees.

