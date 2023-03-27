Three arrested for taking money on free flour in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Three people were arrested by police for allegedly taking money on the provision of free flour in Khyber tribal district on Monday.

According to Police, three accused were caught red-handed while taking money from people during the distribution of free flour among tribesmen in tehsil Jamrud of Khyber.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Haseebur Rehman and Additional Assistant Commissioner, Engr Malik Ahsan said that the distribution of free flour under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has continued in Khyber and urged people to cooperate with district administration and police and not to pay money for it to others.

They said free atta points were established in all tehsils of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to facilitate people during Ramzan.