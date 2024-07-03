Open Menu

Three Arrested In Badaber Family Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Police have arrested three main suspects involved in the brutal murder of eight family members in the Badaber area of Peshawar.

The tragic incident took place on June 25 when armed men entered the house of their relatives and killed eight people, including women and children.

Capital City Police Peshawar utilized modern surveillance and investigation techniques to track down the alleged culprits, who had gone into hiding after the crime.

Significant progress has been made in the case, with the arrest of three suspects: Rohullah, Farmanullah, and Subatullah, who are father and sons. Weapons have also been recovered from the arrested individuals.

The suspects and victims were closely related, and the incident reportedly stemmed from a property and monetary dispute. Inspector General of KP Police, Akhtar Hayat Khan, and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Qasim Ali Khan, took strict notice of the incident and formed special teams to investigate.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was established under the supervision of SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar and SSP Investigation Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada.

Raids were conducted in various areas, including Darra Adam Khel, BaraKhyber, Malakand, and Nowshera, based on human intelligence.

Efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects.

