Three Arrested In Blind Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 04:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have solved a blind murder case by arresting three accused.

Satellite Town police arrested three accused, Muhammad Tariq, Waseem Khan and Kashif, who had killed Khawaja Faheem Qasim over a minor dispute at the General Bus Stand and fled.

The police arrested the accused by using latest technology and the killers have confessed to the crime during interrogations.

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran appreciated the police for arresting the killers.

