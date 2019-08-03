UrduPoint.com
Three Arrested In Crackdown Against Criminals In Arifwala

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 06:35 PM

Three arrested in crackdown against criminals in Arifwala

Police on Saturday arrested three persons and recovered 225 grams of charas and illegal weapons from their possession in a crackdown against criminals

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Police on Saturday arrested three persons and recovered 225 grams of charas and illegal weapons from their possession in a crackdown against criminals.

On a tip off, the police arrested drug seller Farid near Shaheed Nagar graveyard and recovered 225 grams charas from his possession.

In another incident, the police arrested Waseem and Tanveer red handed from Khadar bridge and Chah Chokiwala areas and recovered illegal 12 bore repeater and 30 bore pistol from their custody. Cases were registered against them.

