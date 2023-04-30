Three arrested in murder case

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Taxila Police on Sunday arrested three persons allegedly involved in killing of a man and injuring two others over a petty dispute.

According to the police spokesman, the suspected identified as Qurban, Ihstiaque and Mustafa shot dead Ijaz and two others while storming into a mosque and later fled away. He said that police raided at their hideouts and arrested all the three nominated accused.