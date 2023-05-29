UrduPoint.com

Three Arrested In Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Three arrested in murder case

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Dera Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three persons allegedly involved in killing of a woman over a property dispute.

According to a police spokesman, following the directives of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, a team of City Police Station led by SDPO City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Malik Sajid managed to arrest three accused namely Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Rafiq sons of Abdul Majeed residents of Masoom Shah Street and Muhammad Noman son of Abdul Rehman resident of Eidgah Kalan.

The accused were allegedly involved in the killing of woman Shameem Akhtar the other day.

The City police had registered a case on the report of Malik Sameer Advocate son of Abdul Rasheed on last Sunday who reported the police that some 11 people carrying pistols and batons beaten his father and mother here outside their home in 'street Neem wali' due to which his mother was died. He informed the police that they had a property dispute with the accused persons.

Accused Muhammad Bilal son of Muhammad Rafiq had already been arrested by the City police.

