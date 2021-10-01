UrduPoint.com

Three Arrested In Two Separate Rape Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Rawalpindi District Police on Friday claimed to have arrested three suspected rapists in two separate cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on Friday claimed to have arrested three suspected rapists in two separate cases.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police registered a case on application of a 16-year-old female victim's father and managed to net two accused namely Ashmal and Hamad alias Feroz for raping the girl.

He informed that the victim had undergone a medical examination while further investigation was underway and police were conducting raids to net their accomplice.

The accused would be challaned with solid evidence, he added.

Meanwhile, Gunjmani police also arrested a suspected namely Numan for allegedly attempting to rape a four-year-old girl.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Zia ud Din said that Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawapindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas are pursuing a zero tolerance policy against violence, abuse and harassment of women and children.

