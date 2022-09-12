UrduPoint.com

Three Arrested Involved In Hazardous Business

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Three arrested involved in hazardous business

District South Police on Monday arrested three persons in a crackdown against accused involved in sheesha/huqqa and hazardous gutka business

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :District South Police on Monday arrested three persons in a crackdown against accused involved in sheesha/huqqa and hazardous gutka business.

According to police spokesman, a team of Clifton police station arrested an accused identified as Faheem and recovered 25 packets of hazardous gutka from his possession.

The accused was absconder in a case of similar nature and was wanted to police.

The Darakshan police station arrested two accused identified as Talha and Rashid and confiscated 6 sheesha/huqa from their possession.

Cases have been registered against them.

Related Topics

Police Business Police Station Rashid From

Recent Stories

WKPO donates medicines for flood victims

WKPO donates medicines for flood victims

24 seconds ago
 Minister visits Electronic Media & Surveillance Ce ..

Minister visits Electronic Media & Surveillance Centre in P&SHD

26 seconds ago
 Minister inaugurates NADRA office in Gumbat

Minister inaugurates NADRA office in Gumbat

27 seconds ago
 Punjab Food Authority collected Rs1.85m fine from ..

Punjab Food Authority collected Rs1.85m fine from law violators in August

31 seconds ago
 Biden Signs Executive Order for Biotech, Biomanufa ..

Biden Signs Executive Order for Biotech, Biomanufacturing Initiative - White Hou ..

11 minutes ago
 BWMC launches 'Responsible Bahawalpur' campaign to ..

BWMC launches 'Responsible Bahawalpur' campaign to keep city clean

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.