Three arrested involved in hazardous business

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :District South Police on Monday arrested three persons in a crackdown against accused involved in sheesha/huqqa and hazardous gutka business.

According to police spokesman, a team of Clifton police station arrested an accused identified as Faheem and recovered 25 packets of hazardous gutka from his possession.

The accused was absconder in a case of similar nature and was wanted to police.

The Darakshan police station arrested two accused identified as Talha and Rashid and confiscated 6 sheesha/huqa from their possession.

Cases have been registered against them.