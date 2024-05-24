Three Arrested, Liquor And Illegal Weapons Recovered In Attock
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Attock Police on Friday arrested 3 ammunition and liquor dealers who were supplying liquor and possessing illegal weapons in the District Attock.
Bahtar police station recovered 20 litters of liquor from the possession of liquor dealer Hamid Gul son of Gulab Khan Sakna Fateh Jang.
In another operation, the police team recovered illegal weapons, pistol, 30 bore ammunition, after checking Muhammad Ayub son of Muhammad Yusuf R/O Hazro.
Separate cases were registered against the accused and the referrals were closed.
