Three arrested; liquor, stolen motorcycles seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :The district police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three accused and recovered liquor and stolen motorcycles from them.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, Laksian police caught Ghulam Shabbir and Boota with 150 litre liquor. Mid Ranja police arrested Taswar and seized three stolen motorcycles. The accused was wanted in dozens cases of theft and robbery cases.