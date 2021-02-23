UrduPoint.com
Three Arrested, Livestock Recovered In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 02:45 PM

The police arrested three members of a gang and recovered 18 livestock from their possession on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The police arrested three members of a gang and recovered 18 livestock from their possession on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, Sillanwali police conducted a raid at Chak 119 NBand arrested Muhammad Sajid, Zahid Iqbal and Khurram Shehzad besidesrecovering 14 cows and four buffaloes.

