Three arrested, narcotics recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested three accused and recovered hashish and weapons from their possession.

According to the press release issued by DPO office, a team of Phularwan police station conducted raids in its jurisdiction and arrested Asfand with 1.

2 kg hashish and Kamran with a pistol.

Meanwhile, Sahiwal police also apprehended an accused and recovered a pistol from his possession.

Cases were registered against the accused.