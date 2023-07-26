Three arrested, narcotics recovered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Iqbal Town police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 141-Kg narcotics worth Rs 2.5 million from their possession According to DSP CIA Muhammad Ali Butt, police arrested three drug peddlers, including a woman, and recovered 141-Kg narcotics.

On the directions of DIG Investigation, a special police team was constituted which conducted a raid and arrested the accused besides recovering 72-Kg hashish and 69-Kg opium. The accused have been identified as Saim, Muhammad Javed and Asia, wife of Mumtaz.

The accused are history sheeters from the ANF while police registered a caseagainst the accused and started investigation.