Three arrested on airing firing, displaying weapons charges in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) : The police have arrested three youth on the charge of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that two youth -- Muaz and Shahid resident of D-Type Colony resorted to aerial firing, displayed their weapons and shared its video with their friends by uploading it on social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary took notice and directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay.

Therefore, a special team conducted raids and arrested the accused. The police also recovered 2 pistols (30-bore) and bullets from their possession and locked them behind bars for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Sandal Bar police also arrested Faisal Qudoos alias Waseem who displayed his rifle (244-bore) onsocial media and created panic in the area.