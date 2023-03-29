Three arrested on unauthorized sale of SIMs

Burewala police on Wednesday arrested three persons on the charge of unauthorized sale of Subscribers Identity Module (SIM) cards to women assembled at a free wheat flour centre in the city

DSP Omar Farooq was present at Quaid-e-Azam stadium to supervise security at the Atta distribution centre when he noticed a van parked nearby with a banner of a mobile phone service providing company displayed.

Upon query, women told DSP, the three men were selling SIM cards to them on the pretext of their registration in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and get them free Atta bags.

The DSP then arrested the three men, took the SIMs in possession and handed them over to model town police for further action.

He said that the sale of SIMs at places other than franchise or company offices was illegal under the national action plan adding that the prohibition was meant to prevent chances of SIMs falling in the hands of criminal elements.