Three Arrested On Weapon-display Video

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:55 PM

Three arrested on weapon-display video

The police claimed have to arrested three youths on charge of displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The police claimed have to arrested three youths on charge of displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Nabeel Jatt and Zubair Sheikh, residents of People's Colony, displayed their weapons and shared its video with their friends by uploading it on social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry took strict notice and directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay. Therefore, a special team was constituted who conducted raids and arrested the accused.

Similarly, City Sammundri police also arrested an accused, Shahzaib, on charge of displaying a rifle and uploading its video on social media.

The police also recovered weapons and bullets from their possession and locked them behind bars for further investigation.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

