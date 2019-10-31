Three arrested, opium, hashish recovered in DI Khan

(@imziishan)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Thursday foiled a bid of contraband smuggling by recovering hashish and opium from car on Dera-Peshawar Road

The recovery was made on a tip off that an attempt would be made to smuggle narcotics from merged area to down country.

During checking of vehicles on Dera-Peshawar Road, the ANF recovered 15kilogram Hashish and 4.8kilogram opium from secret compartments of a car.

ANF also arrested three smugglers on the spot who were identified as Mohammad Aadil of Peshawar, Inayat Khan of Landikotal and Gul Piaz Khan of Lakki Marwat.

The case has been registered against the arrested smugglers and investigation is underway.