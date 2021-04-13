UrduPoint.com
Three Arrested Over Aerial Firing

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

Three arrested over aerial firing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochni police arrested three persons on the charge of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media.

Police said on Tuesday that Adnan, Afzal and Lakko, residents of Chak No.60-RB resorted to aerial firing when a political figure visited their village.

They also made video of their weapons display and firing and shared the video with their friends by uploading it on social media.

On getting information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary took strict notice and directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay.

A special team headed by ASI Liaqat Ali Chattha was constituted who conducted raids and arrested the accused.

The police also recovered a kalashnikov and a rifle (244-bore) from their possession and locked the accused behind the bars for further investigation.

