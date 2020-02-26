UrduPoint.com
Three Arrested Over Corruption In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 03:46 PM

Three arrested over corruption in Faisalabad

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested three persons including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) on the charges of corruption, abuse of powers and taking illegal gratification from the citizens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) : Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested three persons including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) on the charges of corruption, abuse of powers and taking illegal gratification from the citizens.

ACE spokesman said Wednesday that the team arrested accused police ASI Muhammad Hamza as he was wanted in a case of embezzlement of 15000 Dirham and 43000 rupees.

Similarly, the teams arrested Registrar Muharrar Sumbal Sarfraz on corruption charges, while driver of Metropolitan Corporation Muhammad Hanif was nabbed red handed while receiving bribe of amounting to Rs.5000 from a vender.

The accused were locked behind the bars and further investigation was underway.

