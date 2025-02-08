Three arrested over cruel ear cropping of dog puppies in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) In a significant crackdown on cruelty against animal, Peshawar Police arrested three individuals involved in the illegal and inhumane practice of ear cropping of dog puppies for business purposes.

The arrests were made during raids in the Gul Bahar area following public complaints and social media reports about the cruel practice.

The suspects identified as Niaz Ali, his son Imtiaz Ali, and his son-in-law Badal, were taken into custody for allegedly chopping off the ears of newly born puppies.

The operation was conducted under the directives of SP City, Syed Talal Ali Shah, who acted swiftly after getting notice of public complaints.

The arrests have been widely praised by animal lovers and rights activists, who hope this action will deter others involved in such heinous acts.

Dr. Ayeza Haider, Focal Person of the Pakistan Animal Rights Advocacy Group, commended SP Peshawar and the raiding team for their efforts.

Dr. Haider revealed that she had raised concerns about this practice nearly a year ago, reaching out to the Peshawar District Administration and the Deputy Commissioner.

She also shared evidence, including photos and videos, with the District Director of Livestock, highlighting the brutal treatment of puppies.

“This practice is not only cruel but also a violation of the colonial-era `Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act’, 1890,” Dr.

Haider stated.

She further expressed alarm over reports that sick or unsold puppies are often discarded in drainage canals to die.

A local source, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, explained that ear cropping is used to deceive buyers.

Stray puppies are taken from their mothers, fed for a few days, and then subjected to ear cropping to pass them off as the highly sought-after Kochi breed from Afghanistan.

The Kochi breed, known for its aggressive nature and fighting prowess, is in high demand among dog enthusiasts and those involved in illegal dog fighting. Dealers often post images of cropped puppies on social media to attract potential buyers.

A visit to the Changar Abad area near Gulbahar revealed a thriving underground trade in animals. Small kennels housing dogs of various breeds, from mature adults to puppies, were found within cramped residential spaces.

For a mere Rs. 500 per puppy, dealers offer ear cropping services on demand.

“The arrests have brought a sense of relief to animal lovers, who hope this marks the beginning of a broader crackdown on such practices. The police action has been hailed as a significant step toward protecting innocent animals and enforcing laws against cruelty.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urged to take further measures to eradicate this brutal trade and hold all perpetrators accountable.