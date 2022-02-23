Three arrested over cyber crime

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :FIA Cyber Crime wing claimed to have arrested three accused on charge of extorting money online fraudulently.

FIA spokesman said on Wednesday that cyber crime wing received complaints that three accused including Ali Hasan, Hasnain and Shafiq had deprived a number of citizens of their money by deceiving them through online lottery.

Therefore, FIA team conducted a surprise raid and nabbed all the three accused. Laptops, mobile phones and other items were recovered from them while further investigation was under progress, he added.