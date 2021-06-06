Three arrested over fireworks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Pirwadhai police raided a marriage party and arrested three persons for displaying fireworks and using firecrackers besides confiscating fireworks items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police have registered a case against three accused namely Abdul Jabbar, Adil and Ahsan and started investigation.

He informed that Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal had directed Rawal Division police to take strict action against lawbreakers without any discrimination.