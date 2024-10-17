Three Arrested Over Firing At Lawyer's Residence
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Sargodha Road police arrested three accused on the charge of firing at the residence of a local lawyer.
Police said here on Thursday that lawyer Rana Shahzaib resident of Muslim Town filed a complaint, contending that three unknown assailants attacked at his house and resorted to blunt firing. However his family members remained safe.
The police lodged a complaint and started investigation on scientific lines.
The team traced the accused with the help of CCTV footage and arrested all the accused from Chak No.56-RB Sarhali,besides recovering a Kalashinkov,a gun and a number of bullets and magazines for their possession.
The accused were identified as Ehsan-ul-Haq Gujjar resident of Chak No.202-RB Bhaiwala, Waqas-ur-Rehman resident of Chak No.204-RB and another.
The police locked the accused behind the bars while further investigation was underway,spokesman added.
