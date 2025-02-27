Open Menu

Three Arrested Over Firing In Vegetable Market

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 11:50 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The police arrested three accused on the charge of aerial firing in the vegetable market Saddar in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police said here on Thursday that Imran, Naeem, Ahmad, etc.

resorted to aerial firing in the vegetable market and created panic among the people.

Upon receiving information, the team headed by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Adnan rushed to the spot and nabbed three accused Imran, Naeem and Ahmad red handed.

The police also recovered a kalashnikov, rifle and pistol from their possession and locked them behind the bars for further investigation,police added.

