Three arrested over gas refilling in sargodha

The police arrested three persons over unauthorized gas refilling here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The police arrested three persons over unauthorized gas refilling here on Monday.

Police sources said Shahpur police team conducted raids in Kandaan Kalah area, Shahpur city and arrested Hamid, Khalid and Azhar for illegally refilling Lpg gas. Police registered separate cases against the accused.