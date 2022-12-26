UrduPoint.com

Three Arrested Over Illegal Logging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Police held three accused of illegal logging, during a joint operation carried out with the Forest Department here on Monday.

As per the FIR, cutting of trees, in the jungle of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, by the timber mafia was being reported for a long time, but the police couldn't arrest the criminals due to lack of evidence.

Today, upon instructions of Block Officer, Saeedullah, the forest team in joint venture with the police concerned conducted raid at an area, Inayat Minor, where the outlaws identified as Zareef Pathan, Naseeb Khan and Tor Gul Khan were caught red-handed.

The accused arrested used to sell the trees in timber markets. The police registered case on report of the Block Officer and started formal investigation into the case.

More Stories From Pakistan

