Three Arrested Over Killing Minor Boy
Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 01:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Saddar police arrested three accused on the charge of killing a minor boy after committing unnatural offence.
Police said here on Monday that 7-year-old Ali Hasan got missing from his house under mysterious circumstances few days ago and his body was found outside the locality.
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil after receiving information directed the SP Iqbal Town to probe into the matter and ensure arrest of the culprits.
Therefore, a special police was constituted who started investigation on scientific lines and arrested three accused including Nawaz, Arshad and Shehbaz. Further investigation was under way, spokesman added.
