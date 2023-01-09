Three arrested over selling subsidised flour in black

KHAR, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) ::The district administration Bajaur here on Monday arrested three persons allegedly involved in selling subsidised flour in their private shop in Inayat Kalay Bazar.

Acting on a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner Khar, Mohibullah along with police teams raided the identified shop and sealed it after recovering the subsidised flour which was being packed in private packaging.

President Inayat Kalay Bazar, Imran Mahir was also present on the occasion. The area people appreciated the action taken by the district administration and demanded strict legal action against the arrested accused.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohibullah said that no one would be allowed to sell subsidised flour in black and warned traders to avoid the illegal practice otherwise they would be dealt with iron hands.