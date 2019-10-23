Three arrested, spice factory sealed for adulteration in Peshawar

District administration has arrested three persons including a proprietor of the spice factory for alleged adulteration in the spices

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Ashgar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Peshawar Sara Rehman along with local police conducted raid on a spice manufacturing factory on Inqilab Road and found the manufacturing of spice in a unhygienic manner and beside hay other chemicals were also being mixed in it.

The AC while expressing anguish over the situation arrested three persons including owner and sealed the factory. The administration also took 85 bags injurious and mixed spices into possession.

Meanwhile, the DC Mohammad Ali Asghar has directed all administrative officers for inspection of spice factories in their respective areas and taking stern action over adulteration and poor cleanliness conditions.