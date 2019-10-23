UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Arrested, Spice Factory Sealed For Adulteration In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 06:42 PM

Three arrested, spice factory sealed for adulteration in Peshawar

District administration has arrested three persons including a proprietor of the spice factory for alleged adulteration in the spices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :District administration has arrested three persons including a proprietor of the spice factory for alleged adulteration in the spices.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Ashgar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Peshawar Sara Rehman along with local police conducted raid on a spice manufacturing factory on Inqilab Road and found the manufacturing of spice in a unhygienic manner and beside hay other chemicals were also being mixed in it.

The AC while expressing anguish over the situation arrested three persons including owner and sealed the factory. The administration also took 85 bags injurious and mixed spices into possession.

Meanwhile, the DC Mohammad Ali Asghar has directed all administrative officers for inspection of spice factories in their respective areas and taking stern action over adulteration and poor cleanliness conditions.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Poor Road All

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf takes Northern into the final of the Na ..

13 minutes ago

Sindh govt allows 0.5 per cent job quota for trans ..

40 minutes ago

AAC visited GHS Kamabt

2 minutes ago

U.S. defense secretary arrives in Iraq over pull-o ..

2 minutes ago

Infant dies as Greek coastguard hits migrant boat

2 minutes ago

Hepatitis campaign to continue till Oct 25

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.